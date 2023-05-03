Mayo in Albert Lea scores high grades in two recent surveys Published 2:20 pm Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Eight hospitals across Mayo Clinic scored high marks for patient safety, earning A grades from The Leapfrog Group, an independent national nonprofit organization that provides safety ratings. The ratings are intended to help patients choose their preferred health care destinations, according to a press release.

Mayo Clinic Health System hospitals that received an A grade are:

Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and Austin

Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, Wisconsin

Mayo Clinic Health System in Fairmont

Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, Wisconsin

Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato

Mayo Clinic hospitals in Arizona, Florida and Rochester, Minnesota, also received A grades.

The Leapfrog Group’s Hospital Safety Score is updated and published twice each year. The score is based on 15 measures of publicly available hospital safety data and 12 self-reported survey answers, which are combined to produce a single safety score. A panel of patient safety experts developed the measures for the score.

The Leapfrog Group’s survey assesses the status of many hospital practice areas, including:

Electronic medication ordering.

Staffing of ICUs by professionals certified in critical care medicine.

Structures and systems in place to provide a culture that supports safety.

Practices to monitor and maintain safe nursing workforce levels.

Monitoring proper hand hygiene techniques of staff who interact with patients.

Monitoring the use of barcode scanning of patients and medications when administering medications in the hospital.

Numerous Mayo Clinic hospitals also received four- and five-star ratings in patient experience in the latest Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems survey, conducted by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The rankings reflect staff dedication to providing a supportive and excellent experience for patients.

Hospitals received ratings of one to five stars, with five stars being the highest score. The ratings are based on data from patient experience surveys.

Here’s how Mayo Clinic Health System hospitals were rated:

Five stars

Mayo Clinic Health System — Northland in Barron, Wisconsin

Four stars

Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and Austin

Mayo Clinic Health System — Chippewa Valley in Bloomer, Wisconsin

Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, Wisconsin

Mayo Clinic Health System in Fairmont

Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, Wisconsin

Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato

Mayo Clinic Health System in New Prague

Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing

Mayo Clinic Health System — Red Cedar in Menomonie, Wisconsin

Mayo Clinic hospitals in Arizona, Florida and Rochester, Minnesota also received five-star ratings.

“Our staff’s tireless efforts to provide exceptional care to our patients are truly remarkable,” said Robert Albright Jr., D.O., regional vice president of Mayo Clinic Health System – Southeast Minnesota. “I am incredibly proud to work alongside such a dedicated team and am grateful for everything they do to ensure our patients receive the highest quality care close to home.”

Many agencies rate quality in health care, and Mayo Clinic is the only health care organization that consistently ranks among the top providers nationwide regardless of the quality measure used.