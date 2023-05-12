Meet the Athlete: Madison Whelan Published 4:47 pm Friday, May 12, 2023

Q: What grade are you in?

A: 12th

Q: What town do you live in, and which school do you attend?

A: I live in Albert Lea and attend Albert Lea High School

Q: Who is your immediate family?

A: My parents Matt and Trisha Whelan, and siblings Danica and Holden Whelan

Q: Which sports do you play?

A: Soccer and track

Q: What is your favorite part of playing your sport?

A: My favorite part about being in track is being surrounded by my teammates and working hard

Q: What has playing that sport taught you?

A: That working hard really does pay off

Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?

A: Jumping in the lake after practices and Big 9 with the team

Q: How did you get started in your sport?

A: Started off by just wanting to stay in shape for soccer but ended up loving the sport itself

Q: What sports did your family members play?

A: The sports that have been played within my family are wrestling, swimming, baseball, softball, football, dance, soccer

Q: What are your sports-related achievements?

A: I have lettered in track since 7th grade & am a captain this year.

Q: What are your sports-related goals?

A: To continue dropping time in my 400 & 800’s.

Q: Who is your favorite professional athlete? Why?

A: Emma Coburn, my uncle & I started watching her steeplechases and olympic runs, she is a super good runner & interesting to hwatch.

Q: What are your college plans? Major?

A: Attend Winona State University to major in Athletic Training

Q: What is your favorite school subject?

A: Math

Q: Who is your favorite teacher?

A: Mr Gentz

Q: What are your hobbies?

A: Making bracelets, hammocking, running, & drawing

Q: What is your dream job?

A: Athletic Trainer

Q: What is your favorite TV show?

A: Jane the Virgin

Q: What is an interesting fact about you?

A: I have an etsy for my bracelets!