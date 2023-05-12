Meet the Athlete: Madison Whelan
Published 4:47 pm Friday, May 12, 2023
Q: What grade are you in?
A: 12th
Q: What town do you live in, and which school do you attend?
A: I live in Albert Lea and attend Albert Lea High School
Q: Who is your immediate family?
A: My parents Matt and Trisha Whelan, and siblings Danica and Holden Whelan
Q: Which sports do you play?
A: Soccer and track
Q: What is your favorite part of playing your sport?
A: My favorite part about being in track is being surrounded by my teammates and working hard
Q: What has playing that sport taught you?
A: That working hard really does pay off
Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?
A: Jumping in the lake after practices and Big 9 with the team
Q: How did you get started in your sport?
A: Started off by just wanting to stay in shape for soccer but ended up loving the sport itself
Q: What sports did your family members play?
A: The sports that have been played within my family are wrestling, swimming, baseball, softball, football, dance, soccer
Q: What are your sports-related achievements?
A: I have lettered in track since 7th grade & am a captain this year.
Q: What are your sports-related goals?
A: To continue dropping time in my 400 & 800’s.
Q: Who is your favorite professional athlete? Why?
A: Emma Coburn, my uncle & I started watching her steeplechases and olympic runs, she is a super good runner & interesting to hwatch.
Q: What are your college plans? Major?
A: Attend Winona State University to major in Athletic Training
Q: What is your favorite school subject?
A: Math
Q: Who is your favorite teacher?
A: Mr Gentz
Q: What are your hobbies?
A: Making bracelets, hammocking, running, & drawing
Q: What is your dream job?
A: Athletic Trainer
Q: What is your favorite TV show?
A: Jane the Virgin
Q: What is an interesting fact about you?
A: I have an etsy for my bracelets!