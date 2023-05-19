Meet the athlete: Will Isaacson Published 6:04 pm Friday, May 19, 2023

Q: What grade are you in? 12th grade

Q: What town do you live in, and which school do you attend? I live in Glenville and attend Albert lea high school.

Q: Who is your immediate family? My mom, Beth, my dad, Jason. I have a younger brother in seventh grade, Abe, and a sister in ninth, Addie.

Q: Which sports do you play? Tennis and swimming

Q: What is your favorite part of playing your sport? Physical activity. Definitely the opportunity to be physically active. When I get out of the pool, or finish a tough point and I really feel my muscles straining, it reminds me why physical activity is one of my favorite things.

Q: What has playing that sport taught you? To stay humble. In Albert Lea we are often the underdogs, and it shows with how we interact with other teams, and how I conduct myself with people

Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?

Playing No. 1 doubles in sophomore year with Will T. We had a blast .

Q: How did you get started in your sport? I joined in seventh grade in both sports. A kid in my church, Grant Herfindal, had played tennis, and so I was inspired to join because of him. A bunch of my friends convinced me to join swimming seventh grade year as well.

Q: What sports did your family members play? My mom did softball and volleyball; my dad did football.My sister does volleyball, hockey and softball, and my brother does soccer, tennis, swimming, rugby and hockey

Q: What are your sports-related achievements? I lettered in both my sports this year, and won a couple matches last year in tennis. I also swam all four strokes in swimming, doing the hardest stroke the butterfly and getting decent times.

Q: What are your sports-related goals? I want to win a match at 1 singles (#! position). In swimming my goal was to do good at Big 9, and it went OK.

Q: Who is your favorite professional athlete? Why? Micheal Phelps. He swims reallyyyyy fast.

Q: What are your college plans? Major? I want to get to Luther or NIACC, and major in something to do with agriculture or horticulture.

Q: What is your favorite school subject? My favorite school subject was gym

Q: Who is your favorite teacher? Favorite teacher was Mrs. Crissinger.

Q: What are your hobbies? I really like lifting weights and working out. It’s like my favorite thing period. Another thing I really like is reading.

Q: What is your dream job? I want to do something with landscaping or horticulture, Not sure what though .

Q: What is your favorite TV show? “Breaking Bad.”

Q: What is an interesting fact about you? I had to get a birthmark removed when I was 8