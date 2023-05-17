Meeting for Albert Lea landlords slated for tonight

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, May 16, 2023

By Submitted

A meeting for Albert Lea landlords will take place at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at 212 S. Broadway Ave.

May’s guest speakers include:

  • Albert Lea police Sgt. Adam Hamberg, head of the rental inspections.
  • Local real estate attorneys Austin White and Matt Benda.
  • SEMCAC’s Irasema Hernandez discussing assistance for tenants.

The meeting will start with a social at 7:30 p.m., followed speakers and 8 p.m. and networking to follow at 8:30 p.m.

For questions, contact Nick Hanke at 507-383-5000 or NickHanke@gmail.com or Robert Hoffman at 507-402-4692 or Robert@RobertHoffmanRealty.com.

