Meeting for Albert Lea landlords slated for tonight Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, May 16, 2023

A meeting for Albert Lea landlords will take place at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at 212 S. Broadway Ave.

May’s guest speakers include:

Albert Lea police Sgt. Adam Hamberg, head of the rental inspections.

Local real estate attorneys Austin White and Matt Benda.

SEMCAC’s Irasema Hernandez discussing assistance for tenants.

The meeting will start with a social at 7:30 p.m., followed speakers and 8 p.m. and networking to follow at 8:30 p.m.

For questions, contact Nick Hanke at 507-383-5000 or NickHanke@gmail.com or Robert Hoffman at 507-402-4692 or Robert@RobertHoffmanRealty.com.