Menke breaks Lake Mills school strikeout record

Published 6:51 pm Tuesday, May 23, 2023

By Staff Reports

Eli Menke of Lake Mills broke a school record Monday night with 20 strikeouts in the team's opening game against West Hancock. The previous record was held by Slade Sifuentes in 2017. Photo courtesy Lory Groe

