MnDOT urges motorists to slow down, be attentive in work zones Memorial Day holiday Published 3:29 pm Friday, May 26, 2023

The Minnesota Department of Transportation encourages all motorists traveling during the 2023 Memorial Day holiday weekend to focus on safety when driving through work zones by slowing down and being attentive.

The three-day weekend is the unofficial kickoff for summer travel, and it’s expected that more drivers will be on the roads than previous weekends, which can cause traffic slowdowns or backups, especially near work zones.

Drivers traveling too fast and not paying attention are the main causes of work zone crashes. Each motorist can do their part to make the roads safer by following these safe driving tips:

Email newsletter signup

• Obey posted speed limits. The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300.

• Drive undistracted. Avoid using phones, mobile devices, adjusting the radio – even eating – while in work zones.

• Move over. Give workers room to safely complete their work.

• Know before you go. Get real-time information about traffic and road conditions at 511mn.org or download the free 511mn app at Google Play or the App Store.

• Be patient. Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

• Do the zipper merge.

• Avoid making unnecessary lane changes.

• Never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

• Expect work zones to constantly change. Day to day you could experience lane shifts, closures, narrower lanes, moving workers and vehicles.