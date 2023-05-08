Motorcyclist injured in crash and other reports Published 10:45 am Monday, May 8, 2023

A Manly, Iowa, man was injured Friday night when he reportedly swerved his motorcycle to avoid a deer and crashed on 890th Avenue near 140th Street in London Township.

Christopher Laurence Hauge, 46, was taken by Mayo Clinic Ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin for serious injuries.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office stated Hauge was traveling south on 890th Avenue and went off the road at the beginning of the curve to 140th Street. He came to rest in the east ditch.

Email newsletter signup

Alcohol was not a factor, and Hauge was wearing a helmet.

1 arrested on probation violation

Deputies arrested Isidro Antonio Flores, 36, on a probation violation at 1:43 p.m. Friday at 411 S. Broadway.

Mailbox reported damaged

A mailbox was reported damaged at 11:42 a.m. Friday at 616 James Ave.

1 arrested for drug possession, sales

Police arrested Oziel Valdez Jr. 49, for first-degree possession, first-degree drug sales, ineligible person in possession of a firearm and ammunition and carrying without a permit at 2:31 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Frank Avenue and East Front Street.

1 arrested on warrant, possession

Police arrested Jayme Dean Anderson, 28, on a local warrant at new charges for fifth-degree possession, an EOD warrant and possession of a hypodermic needle at 5:40 p.m. Saturday at 225 S. Pearl St.

Theft reported

Police received a report at 4:30 p.m. Sunday of a theft at 1201 E. Main St.

Woman arrested on warrants

Police arrested Shandani Monique Zamarripa, 33, on local warrants and Mower County warrants after a traffic stop at 6:01 p.m. Sunday at East Eighth Street and Frank Avenue.

Vehicle damaged

Police received a report at 10:55 p.m. Sunday of a vehicle that had been damaged at 517 Wedgemore Drive. The windows were smashed, tires damaged and vehicle keyed.