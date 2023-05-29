Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-35 Published 9:21 pm Sunday, May 28, 2023

A Lakeville motorcyclist was killed Sunday morning after a crash on Interstate 35 three miles north of the Iowa border.

The Minnesota State Patrol has not yet released the name of the 63-year-old man killed in the crash, which took place at 11:28 a.m.

The State Patrol report indicated the man was riding a 2007 Harley Davidson Touring southbound on I-35 when the bike lost control and went into the median barrier.

Glenville Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.

Check back for more information as it becomes available.