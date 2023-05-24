My Point of View: Local legislators put in a lot of hard work this session Published 8:45 pm Tuesday, May 23, 2023

My Point of View by Robert Hoffman

Thanks to local legislators.

The 2023 Minnesota legislative session ended on Monday night before their midnight deadline. A very special thank you to our local legislators. Minnesota has many changes ahead, and it was a very busy past few months for our state representatives and state senators. Thank you to our local state Reps. Peggy Bennett and Patty Mueller and to our state Sen. Gene Dornink. You are appreciated!

Securing funding to complete the Fountain Lake dredging project and funding to start the first phase of our needed wastewater treatment plant are outstanding accomplishments that mean a lot to Albert Lea and the future of our community. Thanks again for all the hard work you put in during this legislative session. The communities you serve are better off because of you, and the changes our state has ahead needed you to fight to help shape them some. You had a very busy legislative session, and now we have a lot of work ahead as a community and state. Sen. Dornink and Reps. Mueller and Bennett, you are appreciated.

Robert Hoffman is the chairman of the Freeborn County GOP Party.