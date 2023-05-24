Naeve Alumni and Nurses Club hold luncheon

The Naeve Hospital Alumni and Nurses Club had their annual luncheon May 6 at First Lutheran Church in Albert Lea. The group gave out eight $1,000 scholarships to young people going to college to become registered nurses. Approximately 100 people attended the luncheon. Pictured are class of 1963 members Carole Lohmann, Carolyn (Matson) Broers, Carolyn (Strom) Fure and Marilyn (Hall) Niemi. Provided
The class of 1968 included in front, from left, Rebecca (Marshall) Connolly and Karlene (Elwood) Mayotte. In back, from left, are Jane (Sandstad) Lien, Betty (DeGroot) Krug, Lonna (Madson) Parker and Suzanne (Anderson) Zeller. Provided
In the class of 1973 were, from left, Vickie (Mausling) Bintz, Julie (Steffensen) Foster, Karen (Shaper) Oppegard, Cynthia (Rode) Nyseth, Sharon (Kude) Buhr and Jane (Knott) Jacobs. Provided
The 2023 scholarship winners, each receiving $1,000, were, from left, Paul Hillman, Trinity Smith Volcan, Paige Roberts, Makenzie VanderSyde, Teagan Johnson, Brie Beasley, Jenna Anderson and Carrie Boyer. Provided