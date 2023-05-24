Naeve Alumni and Nurses Club hold luncheon

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, May 23, 2023

By Submitted

The Naeve Hospital Alumni and Nurses Club had their annual luncheon May 6 at First Lutheran Church in Albert Lea. The group gave out eight $1,000 scholarships to young people going to college to become registered nurses. Approximately 100 people attended the luncheon.

Email newsletter signup

More News

Court dispositions: Jan. 18-23

Round Prairie Lutheran confirmation

Duplicate bridge results

Coffee with the Sheriff June dates announced

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Financials


  • Special Section

    More special sections