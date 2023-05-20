NIACC student given award Published 7:08 pm Friday, May 19, 2023

Oscar Madong, a student at North Iowa Area Community College, was recently awarded a Jack Kent Cooke Transfer Scholarship. With him are Steven Schulz, president for administrative services at North Iowa Area Community College, and Erin Shaw, interim vice president of academic affairs and student learning at NIACC.

“I would encourage all those out there who feel that they are stuck, lost and feel like giving up to hold on, keep pushing and trust me before you know it, you will be reaping the rewards of true hard work and perseverance,” Madong said. “One will run out of fingers counting the number of people who almost made it but gave up at the very last minute. The true winners are those that do not give up amidst all challenges and circumstances, you persist and focus, and in the long run you will win.”