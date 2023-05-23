Nicholas “Nick” Eide

Nicholas (Nick) Lee Eide, 38 of Hollandale, MN passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, May 18th, 2023. A funeral service will be held at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home at 2pm on Saturday, May 27, 2023 with a visitation from 11am-2pm. Pastor Neil Ooms will be officiating.

Nick was born on November 16, 1984 to Duane and Stacy Eide in LaCrosse, Wisconsin. Nick grew up in Stockton, Minnesota and attended school in Winona, where he graduated from in 2003. Nick moved to Albert Lea to attend Riverland Community College to become an electrician. After graduating, he kept on pursuing his education, and ultimately received his Master Electrician license. He was employed by Egan Electric, being stationed at QPP in Austin as a third shift electrical foreman.

He met and married Kelsey Westney on September 29, 2007. Together, they had three children: Kaylyn, Braiden, and Tayven. Nick was a kind and loving husband and devoted father to his children, whom he was immensely proud of. His passion in life was to be the best role model he could to them. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and outdoorsman; and made sure he passed those passions onto his children. His dream was to someday own an isolated cabin far in the woods and forage for morel mushrooms. He was a selfless individual, always taking care of others before himself. Known for his sense of humor, he always had jokes, meme, or text to send out to make people laugh.

Nick is survived by his wife Kelsey (Westney); his children Kaylyn, Braiden, and Tayven Eide. Parents Duane and Stacy Eide; sister Cassie Dahl and husband Eric and their children Adalyn, Ethan, and Everly. Father and mother-in-law Mike and Jill Westney; sister-in-law Hayley Westney (Kyle Anderson) and their children Vienna and Laketon, along with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Nick is preceded in death by his grandparents Lawrence and Lila Eide, and Marilyn and Ronald Tarras; and cousin Tucker Hammelman.

The family would prefer memorials over flowers.