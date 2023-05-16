Norbert Groskreutz, 97, of Wells, MN died Saturday, May 13, 2023 at his home in Wells, MN. The Funeral Service will be Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Nasinec Funeral Home in Wells, MN with visitation an hour prior at the funeral home (1:00-2:00 p.m.). Interment will be in Freeborn Cemetery in Freeborn, MN, with military honors accorded by the Freeborn American Legion Post # 552. Nasinec Funeral Home in Wells is entrusted with arrangements. Please see www.nasinecfh.com to leave online condolences.

Norbert Groskreutz was born April 19, 1926, a son to Otto and Martha (Brix) Groskreutz. He enlisted in the Army March of 1945 and completed his basic training in Arkansas. After basic training he was deployed to Okinawa, Japan where he drove jeep for the Sargent. Norbert was honorably discharged December of 1946. After returning home, he worked winters at Wilson’s Meat Packing in Albert Lea, MN where he drove a team of horses. Summers he would work for his uncle George Brix, tiling by hand and harvesting crops. In 1949, he started work for Freeborn County doing road grading and plowing snow for Irve Hinkley. March 10, 1950, he married Arlene Young and they made their home in Freeborn, MN. In 1952 they moved to the Harold Matz Mink Farm near Kiester, MN. The fall of 1955 they moved to his wife’s uncles farm in rural Wells, MN where he milked cows, raised pigs, farmed, and started his tiling business. Norbert tiled until his retirement at the age of 90.

Norbert is survived by his daughter Cathy (Larry) Dostal of Owatonna, MN; grandchildren: Micheal Dostal of Minnetonka, MN, Michelle (Ben) Sunde of Blooming Prairie, MN; great-grandchildren: Isabelle and Anika Sunde; sister Arlean Pritchard of Owatonna, MN; brothers: Larry Kendrick of Winona, MN and Fritz Kendrick of Richfield, MN; along with many nieces, nephews, and their families.

He was preceded in death by his mother Martha Kendrick, father Otto Groskreutz, and step-father Bill Kendrick; wife Arlene, in-laws: Curtis Pritchard, Martha (Philip) Ignaszewski, Melvin (Ruby) Young, Elmer (Elvira) Young, Kathy Kendrick, and Florence (Herman) Johansson.