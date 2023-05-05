NRHEG girls win, boys place 3rd in track meet

Junior William Tuttle of NRHEG broke a facility record Thursday with a time of 16.35 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles. He also beat the facility record in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 42.65 seconds. NRHEG boys placed third as a team behind Albert Lea and Maple River in the meet. Photo courtesy Laura Mae Murtaugh
NRHEG freshman Gabby Schlaak placed second in high jump with a jump of 4'8". Eighth grader Anika Ladlie won the event for NRHEG with a jump of 5'0". NRHEG girls won the meet with 100 points, while Albert Lea got second with 92 points. Photo courtesy Laura Mae Murtaugh