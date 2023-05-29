ORD 23-093 Published 6:03 pm Monday, May 29, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

ORDINANCE 23-093

(SUMMARY)

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER 50, ARTICLE III, DIVISION 22, PRINCIPAL PERMITTED USES

AND CONDITIONAL

PERMITTED USES

THE CITY COUNCIL

OF ALBERT LEA,

MINNESOTA ORDAINS:

On May 22, 2023 the Albert Lea City Council held a regular city council meeting and approved amendments to Chapter 50, Sec. 50.0811 – Principal Permitted Uses and Conditional Permitted uses.

This amendment specifies that properties within the Diversified Central District (DCD) that are also within the Heritage Preservation District have a minimum of 50% of the main floor in commercial use or a use other than residential. The purpose of becoming a Main Street Community in 2020 was to focus on revitalization while supporting business growth, development, events, and residential life. The concern is that with current zoning, buildings could become entirely residential which would significantly change the downtown.

The amendment was adopted by the City Council of the City of Albert Lea the 22nd day of May, 2023.

A complete copy of this Ordinance is available for inspection and copying during regular business hours at the Albert Lea City Hall located at 221 East Clark Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007; or for a mailed or emailed copy call the City Clerk at (507) 377-4335.

PUBLISHED IN THE ALBERT LEA TRIBUNE: May 27th 2023

/s/ Daphney Maras, City Clerk

Albert Lea Tribune:

May 27, 2023

ORD 23-093