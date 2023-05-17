Paul Daniel Lebens Jr., 75, passed away on May 13, 2023, at his home in Albert Lea, MN. Born in Rock Island, IL on September 1st, 1947 to the late Paul Daniel Sr. and Margaret Alice (Robb) Lebens. After graduating from Wayzata High School, Paul relocated to Albert Lea. Following some education at trade school, he became employed at Enderes Tools for over forty years as a finish grinder and blaster. Paul worked at Enderes up until his retirement.

Paul treasured the times he got to spend with his daughter, Michelle. Together they attended plays, read books, and watched movies. A lover of nature, Paul enjoyed taking his daughter camping, and would even take his grandchild to the State Park many years later. Well into his retirement Paul would drive through State Park taking in the scenery. Paul held a great affection for cats, especially his buddy, Speedy.

Left to cherish Paul’s memory are his daughter, Michelle (Greg) Boettcher; three sisters, Patricia Berger, Margaret “Peggy” J. Lebens (Gene Hollister), Lisa Buckman (Steve Buckman); grandchild, Lynn “Rice” Boettcher; former brother-in-law, Monte Crumrine; niece and nephew, Sarah Schiltz and Kiel Crumrine; and his beloved cat of many years, Speedy.

Paul is preceded in death by his parents, Paul Sr. and Margaret Lebens; and his brother, Tom Lebens. At Paul’s request, no service is to be held. Memorials can be sent to Freeborn County Humane Society.