Paul Robertson Heers Jr., 71 of Oakland, Minnesota, passed away suddenly at his home.

Paul was born on January 8, 1952 in Owatonna, Minnesota to Paul and Frances (Gilman) Heers. He grew up on a farm east of Owatonna until the family moved to a farm south of Oakland in 1961.

He graduated from Austin High School in 1970. He attended Austin Jr College and graduated from SDSU in Brookings, South Dakota in 1974.

On June 22, 1974 he was united in marriage to Vickie Jerdee at East Freeborn Lutheran Church in rural Albert Lea. They resided on the family farm south of Oakland where they raised their two daughters and one son. Paul loved being a farmer and he loved his beef cattle. His three children showed calves he raised at the Freeborn County Fair, Minnesota State Fair and AK-SAR-BEN. Several grandchildren continue to show beef locally and nationally.

Paul also loved playing fastpitch softball. He excelled as a pitcher and homerun hitter known throughout Minnesota. He played competitively for 50 years. Many of his grandchildren continue his legacy by playing softball and baseball. Paul was a past member of Oakland 4-H club, Austin FFA, Oakland Baptist Church and has recently been attending Grace Baptist Church in Austin. He was currently serving as a supervisor for Freeborn County SWCD.

Paul loved the Lord and his family. He especially loved his seven grandchildren and was very proud of their achievements in 4H, FFA, sports, and music.

He was preceded in death by his father Paul Heers, Sr.; father-in-law and mother-in-law Raymond and Dorothy Jerdee; brother-in-law Robert Erickson; nephews Andrew Youngman and Bailey Deane.

Paul is survived by his wife Vickie; daughters Kaye (Corey) Hansen, Caroline (Dallas) Hetzel; son David (Sarah) Heers, all of rural Austin; grandchildren Victoria, Gloria and Luke Hansen, Riley and Jenna Hetzel, Henry and Ella Heers; mother Francie Heers; brother Peter (Karen) Heers; sisters JoEllen (Mike) Heers-Rosen, Jane (Dave) Youngman, Ann (Michael) Deane; brothers-in-law Odean (Janet) Jerdee, Paul (Pam) Jerdee; sister-in-law Elaine Erickson; aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews and many cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at Grace Baptist Church with Pastor Dan Mielke officiating. Interment will follow at Enterprise Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 9th from 5 to 8 pm at Grace Baptist Church, and will continue on Wednesday morning for one hour prior to the service. Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is handling funeral arrangements.