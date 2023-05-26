Richard A. Boelke, 78, of Duluth, passed away peacefully with family by his side, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Rich was born in Albert Lea, MN on September 5, 1944, to Clarence and Catherine Boelke.

Rich grew up in Albert Lea MN, graduating from Albert Lea High School. After high school he served in the Air Force where he was deployed to Vietnam. Upon returning home he later served as a Police Officer in Albert Lea, MN for 21 years. He was the owner of The Ville in Austin MN. Rich was a member of the Proctor and Albert Lea Moose Lodges, and he so enjoyed most of his time there. Family was very important to Rich, and he looked forward to all the get-togethers. Rich was a very loving and giving person, and he will be sadly missed by all that knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandson, Tyler; brother, Roger; sister, Janet.

Rich is survived by his loving wife, Frieda; children, Todd (Masume), Brian (Sue), Kimberly (Keith); 5 grandchildren including 2 special granddaughters, Lauryn, and Cassie; 7 great-grandchildren; furry son, Buster; and numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Celebration of Life will be 3PM, Friday, July 7, 2023, at the Moose Lodge, 415 3rd Ave, Proctor, MN 55810. There will be another Celebration of Life at a later date in Albert Lea.

Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home, 218-727-3555. Please visit www.dfhduluth.com to sign the online guestbook.