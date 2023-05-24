RIDGE EXTERIOR

Published 1:03 pm Wednesday, May 24, 2023

By Submitted

PUBLIC NOTICE

Office of the Minnesota
Secretary of State
Certificate of Assumed Name
Minnesota Statutes,
Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.

ASSUMED NAME:
Ridge Exterior Consulting
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 400 Ridge Rd Albert Lea MN 56007 USA
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Jon Olson
Address:
400 Ridge Rd. Albert Lea MN 56007 USA
Name:
Olson Estate Inspections
Address:
400 Ridge Rd Albert Lea MN 56007 USA
SIGNED BY: Tessa Hemmingsen
MAILING ADDRESS:
None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES:
tessa@leachlawalbertlea.com

Email newsletter signup

Work Item 1391473300029
Original File Number 1391473300029
STATE OF MINNESOTA OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
5/15/23 11:59 PM
Steve Simon,
/s/Secretary of State

Albert Lea Tribune:
May 20 and 24, 2023
RIDGE EXTERIOR

More NO PAYWALL

051861-F1

052442-F1

FONZ FITZ

EST/BENSON, W.

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Financials


  • Special Section

    More special sections