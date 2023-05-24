RIDGE EXTERIOR Published 1:03 pm Wednesday, May 24, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

Office of the Minnesota

Secretary of State

Certificate of Assumed Name

Minnesota Statutes,

Chapter 333

The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.

ASSUMED NAME:

Ridge Exterior Consulting

PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 400 Ridge Rd Albert Lea MN 56007 USA

NAMEHOLDER(S):

Jon Olson

Address:

400 Ridge Rd. Albert Lea MN 56007 USA

Name:

Olson Estate Inspections

Address:

400 Ridge Rd Albert Lea MN 56007 USA

SIGNED BY: Tessa Hemmingsen

MAILING ADDRESS:

None Provided

EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES:

tessa@leachlawalbertlea.com

Work Item 1391473300029

Original File Number 1391473300029

STATE OF MINNESOTA OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED

5/15/23 11:59 PM

Steve Simon,

/s/Secretary of State

Albert Lea Tribune:

May 20 and 24, 2023

RIDGE EXTERIOR