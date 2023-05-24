RIDGE EXTERIOR
Published 1:03 pm Wednesday, May 24, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
Office of the Minnesota
Secretary of State
Certificate of Assumed Name
Minnesota Statutes,
Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME:
Ridge Exterior Consulting
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 400 Ridge Rd Albert Lea MN 56007 USA
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Jon Olson
Address:
400 Ridge Rd. Albert Lea MN 56007 USA
Name:
Olson Estate Inspections
Address:
400 Ridge Rd Albert Lea MN 56007 USA
SIGNED BY: Tessa Hemmingsen
MAILING ADDRESS:
None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES:
tessa@leachlawalbertlea.com
Work Item 1391473300029
Original File Number 1391473300029
STATE OF MINNESOTA OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
5/15/23 11:59 PM
Steve Simon,
/s/Secretary of State
Albert Lea Tribune:
May 20 and 24, 2023
