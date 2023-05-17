Robert Bates Cotton, 69 passed away peacefully at his home in Albert Lea, Minnesota on Sunday May 14th, 2023. A Memorial Service will be held at 10am on Saturday May 20th, 2023 at the Salem Lutheran Church in Albert Lea, MN with a visitation held one hour before the service at the church. Pastor Mark Boorsma will be officiating.

Robert was born on July 14, 1953 to Chester and Lucille Cotton in Albert Lea, Minnesota. He met Patricia Kaufman and married her on February 15, 1975.

Robert was an active member of the community, his service work involved Rotary, the Shriners, and the Masons. He was always one step ahead of everything in life.

He started his career owning and operating City Liquor, continued his career in sales and ended his career owning and operating Budget Blinds of Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa.

He enjoyed music and became a professional drummer. When he wasn’t drumming, he loved to paint with watercolors, play cards, do crosswords, puzzles, and weave potholders. When he wasn’t indoors, he loved being outdoors fishing, biking, boating, snowmobiling and being around classic cars. He especially cherished spending time with his family and friends.

Robert is survived in death by his wife Patricia; son Gram (Kealy) Cotton of Chippewa Falls, WI, and their children Keyton, Kolbe, and Maddex; daughter Sara Cotton and special friend Clint Greendeer of Madison, WI. He is also survived by his brother Durk (Mary Ann) Cotton; sister-in-law Deborah Kaufman and special friend Jim Koskovich; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents Chester and Lucille Cotton; mother and father-in-law Harriet and Clarence Kaufman; and brother Terry Cotton.