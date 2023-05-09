Robert “Bob” Mickelsen

Robert “Bob” Brolin Mickelsen, 75, passed away peacefully in his sleep, Sunday March 19th, 2023.

Robert was born September 18th, 1947 to Einer and Ella Mickelsen of Albert Lea. Bob was an only child. His childhood was spent on a farm outside of Twin Lakes. He graduated from Emmons High School in 1965. In 1978, he married the love of his life, Ruth Ann Dulitz. Together they raised two sons, Chad and John Mickelsen.

Robert worked for Star Granite Works, from where he retired in 2015. Additionally, he was proud that he was able to bartend for various establishments over the last 50 years. Retirement didn’t really agree with Bob so he spent his time as a cook’s Assistant with his Son Chad Mickelsen, at the American Legion of Albert Lea.

Robert had a love of classic cars and was a member of Low Bucks, MSRA and Good Guys Car Clubs. Summer weekends were spent cruising to events in his Camaro Convertible. But when the fall chill came, cars were put in storage and it was time for Vikings Football.

Robert is preceded in death by his Parents, Wife RuthAnn as well as numerous Uncles, Aunts, and Cousins. He is survived by his children, Chad Mickelsen, and John, Grandchildren Taylor, Brittany, Shelby, Riley and Great-Grandchild, Harmony.

Services and a Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00am Saturday May 13th, 2023 at the American Legion Post 56 of Albert Lea, 142 N. Broadway.