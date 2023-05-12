Robin Gudal: A happy Mother’s Day prayer Published 3:07 pm Friday, May 12, 2023

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

Mother’s Day prayer to those who:

• Gave birth to their first child — we celebrate with you.

• Lost a child this year — we weep with you.

• Are in the trenches with little ones every day and wear the badge of food stains –— we appreciate and support you.

• Experienced loss through miscarriage, failed adoptions — we mourn with you.

• Walk the hard path of infertility, fraught with pokes, prods, tears and disappointment — we walk with you. Forgive us when we say foolish things. We don’t mean to make life harder.

• Are adoptive moms, foster moms, mentor moms and spiritual moms — we need you, thank you.

• Have warm and close relationships with your children –— we celebrate with you.

• Have disappointment, heartache and distance with your children — we sit with you.

• Lost their mothers this year — we lament with you.

• Experienced abuse at the hands of your own mother — we acknowledge your experience and are sorry.

• Have aborted children — we acknowledge their life and you on this day.

• Are single and long to be married and mothering your own children — we grieve that life has not turned out the way you longed for it to be.

• Step-parents — we walk with you on these often-complex paths.

• Envisioned lavishing love on grandchildren yet that dream is not to be, we acknowledge your sorrow of lost dreams.

• Have empty nests — may Christ be your portion in the gaps of your life.

• Placed children up for adoption — we commend you for your selflessness and remember how you hold that child in your heart.

• All mothers-in-laws — may we admire and respect you, always, in all of life’s situations.

• Are pregnant with new life, both expected and surprised — we anticipate with you.

• All moms, including dads filling the role of mom. “Keep on, keeping on,” we need you to love this next generation, you are deeply appreciated.

Blessed Mother’s Day to my mom-in-love Shirley. Thank you for loving and investing in me for over 40 years!

Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life, a wife, a momma, a nana, a friend and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.