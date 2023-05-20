Rotary Club awards scholarships

Published 8:00 pm Friday, May 19, 2023

By Submitted

Albert Lea Rotary gives five $500 scholarships to Albert Lea High School seniors. Recipients are Kailey Boettcher, Tanner Conn, Jack Ladlie, Jack Stevens and Gavin Quam. Provided

More News

Albert Lea High School graduates the class of 2023

Sports Memories: Softball Hall of Fame inducts new members

Updates from Upperclassmen: ALHS class of 2023 signs off

Across the Pastor’s Desk: Value of a wisdom person visit

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Financials


  • Special Section

    More special sections