Round Prairie Lutheran confirmation

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, May 23, 2023

By Submitted

Round Prairie Lutheran Church's Confirmation service took place May 7. Pictured are the Rev. Kent Otterman and Alicia Bernau. Provided

