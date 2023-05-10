Sarah Stultz: Don’t forget to thank the moms in your life Published 8:45 pm Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Nose for News by Sarah Stultz

I’ll be the first to admit I’m awful at remembering birthdays, and holidays always creep up on me, too.

This past weekend I realized Mother’s Day was only a week away, so I starting quickly thinking of what I was going to do for Mother’s Day this year and how I can show my mom that we love her even though we’re more than a thousand miles away.

My mom has always been one of those people I could rely on in my life, and to this day I know I can always count on her, whether I’m looking for a simple answer about a recipe through a text message or have a parenting concern or some other issue that I need another opinion on.

My mom has always provided sound advice based on common sense, good morals and her own life experience, and I value her opinions.

I’ve always known I was blessed when it came to my parents, but as I get older I realize more and more just what a huge example they have been to me of hard work, kindness toward others and living their faith. Things I choose to do or not do now as an adult I learned mostly from them, and those principles have stuck with me.

I remember vividly going with my mother to visit elderly widows from our church and how she became close to them — almost as if she was their daughter.

I remember those visits fondly and will always remember how much those people loved her.

She has also always shown empathy and compassion to others, which is something I strive to embody in my own life.

Though she has had some health challenges in recent years, she has not been one to focus on the negative. In fact, she has always been positive, and I can’t even remember one instance where she dwelled on the negative. I’m sure that’s one of the reasons I have always tried to be that way, too.

Thanks, Mom, for all you have done for me in my life and all that you continue to do for me and many others. I am proud to call you my mother.

As I sit and think about Mother’s Day, I can’t help but also think of all the other women in my life who have served as a motherly figure to me — whether it’s my mother-in-law, my church and work moms or others.

Though we may not be blood relatives, your influence has been felt and is so very much appreciated. It truly does take a village.

Sarah Stultz is the managing editor of the Tribune. He column appears every Wednesday.