Sarah Stultz: Working from home leads to peek at nature Published 8:45 pm Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Nose for News by Sarah Stultz

Working from home Tuesday because of a child care issue, I set out early to get a head start on the work I needed to do for the day.

I don’t know about the rest of you, but I learned during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic that working from home is not exactly my cup of tea. While I’m envious of those who are able to pull it off full time, I’ll be the first to admit it is quite the challenge for mothers with children — and especially children who want your attention frequently.

I feel like I can accomplish more within the walls of the office with fewer distractions — not to mention access to a regular keyboard and mouse.

I knew Tuesday it might take me a little extra time to get my work done because of these distractions that so easily come at home, but it turned out it wasn’t my son, but instead my dog, who was garnering all of my attention throughout the day.

We’d noticed the last couple days that Sparky — a Chihuahua mix — was more frequently going under a bush in the backyard every time we let him out to go to the bathroom.

We couldn’t see what was under the bush but would just see the bush rustling and hear occasional barking coming from Sparky.

On Tuesday, that accelerated to almost constant barking coming from Sparky in the bush, for probably 20 or 30 minutes at a time — without much luck at getting him to come out or come back into the house.

One time Landon and I had to physically walk out to the yard and pick him up. A few other times, after mi once we saw him emerge. Another time, after minutes of coaxing, Sparky finally returned back up the stairs to the deck and into the house.

Late afternoon after what was probably the fourth time of this routine, Sparky had just returned back in the house. I noticed he had gone straight under the couch, which is something he usually does if he’s chewing on something he shouldn’t have.

I didn’t think too much of it at first but then after a few minutes, and after witnessing what I had the whole day, I thought something might be up.

A few minutes later, Sparky emerged from underneath the couch with something in his mouth, dropped it on the carpet and then flopped it around a little with his feet.

I yelled out his name and he ran for cover back under the couch while I investigated what he left behind.

I can’t say I investigated it that closely as I felt my stomach twisting in knots, but it turns out it was some kind of baby rodent —I’m just not sure if it was a mouse or a rabbit.

I picked it up with a paper towel and some tongs, threw it in a Walmart bag and then ran it outside to the trash.

My guess is there’s some kind of rabbit’s nest underneath the bush, and now that my hubby’s back home from work, I should send him outside to find out more.

Hope that’s the end of the story.

Sarah Stultz is the managing editor of the Tribune.