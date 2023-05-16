SMIF seeking applications for Small Town Grants Published 5:47 pm Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation is accepting applications for its Small Town Grant program.

Towns with populations of 10,000 or less in SMIF’s 20-county region are eligible. Nonprofit 501(c)(3) organizations, public institutions and units or agencies of local, state and federal government are encouraged to apply. Requests of up to $10,000 for eligible projects will be considered.

The Small Town Grant program seeks to invest in initiatives which improve the way communities work collaboratively to address challenges. SMIF seeks proposals which impact the culture, education, economy and/or social aspects of small towns in the region. Proposals to launch new projects or expand existing initiatives will be considered.

Since 2017, SMIF has awarded 91 Small Town Grants, impacting more than 150,000 residents in the smallest communities of southern Minnesota.

Examples of previously awarded projects include the development of community gardens, a trail system, a town brand identity, marketing approaches to attract new residents, a makerspace program and a multicultural festival.

The Small Town Grant program is supported, in part, by a generous donation in memory of Paul O. Johnson who wanted southern Minnesota’s smallest communities to thrive. Johnson’s legacy is being continued by his family, Amy De Jong, Paula Rehder and Scott Johnson.

“Now in its sixth year, this grant program continues to be an innovative way to jumpstart projects in the smallest communities in our region,” said Tim Penny, president and CEO of SMIF. “Once again, we are grateful to Paul Johnson’s family for their generous support.”

Applications are due to SMIF by June 26. Awardees will be notified by Aug. 14. For the application and guidelines, visit www.smifoundation.org.