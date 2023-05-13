Southwest Standout Student: Aidan Steffen Published 8:00 pm Friday, May 12, 2023

Age: 12

Parents/Guardians: Nathan & Sharelle

Where are you from? Albert Lea

If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? Hawthorne

Favorite teacher of all time and why? Mrs. Kloskin because she is nice

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: Football

What do you want to do after high school? To become a traveling nurse

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Work hard.

What teachers say: “Aidan works hard every day in class to make sure that he is giving his best work. I have never known him to give up or give in when a task becomes difficult. Even when he is not excited about the material, he is kind to others and goes above and beyond to make them feel welcome in his groups. Red Team is better each day because of the smiles Aidan brings with him to class.”