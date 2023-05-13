Sports Memories: Albert Lea state champion signs with Gophers Published 8:52 pm Friday, May 12, 2023

Sports Memories by Tom Jones

15 years

Carlos Gomez became the first Minnesota Twin to hit for the cycle in 22 years as the Twins defeated the Chicago White Sox 13-1.

The Albert Lea girls’ track and field team took seventh place at the True Team section meet held in Faribault. The 4×800 meter team of Sarah Wenum, Brittini Lair, Alex Ciota and Alyssa Sager took first for the Tigers.

Robert Peterson shot a career best 76 at Green Lea Golf Course as the Albert Lea Tigers boys’ golf team defeated Blue Earth 323-348.

The Albert Lea ninth-grade baseball team swept a doubleheader against Owatonna, winning 1-0 and 5-1. In game one, Cole Sorenson picked up the win, throwing a one-hit complete game.

20 years

Coach Bill Trygstad was looking for players to play for the Albert Lea Colonels adult amateur baseball team in the upcoming season.

Amber Weber and Jessica Boyum each shot a 53 to lead the Glenville-Emmons girls’ golf team to a 219-285 win over Mabel-Canton in a match played at the Northwood Country Club.

The Albert Lea boys’ tennis team lost to Winona 6-1 in a dual played at the Southwest Middle School courts. The No. 1 singles team of Stephen Thorn and Greg Peterson picked up the lone win for the Tigers.

The Albert Lea girls’ track and field team placed eighth at the True Team section meet in Red Wing. Emily Bartusek picked up the lone first-place finish for the Tigers in the 800-meter run.

50 years

Wally Johnson, University of Minnesota wrestling coach, announced that Albert Lea state champion Jim Lunde had signed to wrestle with the Gophers.

One season after he was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals for wide receiver John Gilliam, former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Gary Cuozzo announced his retirement from professional football to pursue a career as an orthodontist.

Coach Howard Mellom was recruiting boys and girls ages 10 through 17 to compete with the Albert Lea Track and Field Club which was scheduled to have four home meets.

Bruce Davidson had two hits and Gay Iverson picked up the win in relief as the Emmons Eagles baseball team defeated Rake, IA 7-3.

Ron Mathison logged 80 miles in a month to lead the 25 riders participating in the YM-YWCA stationary bike club.

John Dziura pitched seven innings to pick up the win as the Albert Lea B-squad baseball team defeated Rochester John Marshall 9-3.

Dick Humphrey, a 1969 graduate of Albert Lea High School was leading hitter on the St. John’s collegiate baseball team with a .383 average.

2023 collegiate signings

Albert Lea three-sport athlete Dakota Jahnke has signed a tender to continue his hockey career as a member of the Badlands Sabres of the North American 3 Hockey League. The team is based in Rapid City, South Dakota.