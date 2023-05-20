Sports Memories: Softball Hall of Fame inducts new members Published 9:02 pm Friday, May 19, 2023

Sports Memories by Tom Jones

15 years

The Albert Lea ninth-grade baseball team went to 10-4 on the season with a 9-1 victory over New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva. Cole Sorenson and Josh Eisenbraun led the Tigers with two RBIs each.

More than 180 people turned out to participate in the Land Between The Lakes Triathlon. Jennifer Chalmers of Albert Lea finished third in the women’s division with a time of 1:54:04.

Paul Willett was named as the first head coach of the Albert Lea Thunder hockey team. Albert Lea Tiger senior defenseman Adam Royce was also announced as having signed a tender to play for the team.

Colby Strilaeff pitched a seven-inning complete game, striking out nine as the Albert Lea Tigers baseball team picked up a 12-3 win over New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva. With the win, the Tigers were 3-11 on the year.

The Wells Fargo Road Tour, featuring Minnesota Wild players Derek Boogaard and Todd Fedoruk was set to make a summer appearance in Albert Lea.

20 years

After suffering 18 consecutive losses to start the season, the Albert Lea Tigers baseball team defeated Rochester John Marshall 12-7 in the second game of a doubleheader played at Hayek Park. Brandon Klukow picked up the win for the Tigers.

Becca Bryson finished third in the 3200 and fourth in the long jump for the Alden-Conger girls’ track and field team at the Gopher Conference meet held in New Richland. It was the last season Alden-Conger was on its own before they combined with United South Central in track and field.

Jesse Reyerson, a 1989 graduate of Glenville-Emmons High School was named the Most Valuable Wrestler at Luther College. He finished the season with a record of 29-8 to go along with a career record of 110-41, which was fifth on Luther’s all-time list.

50 years

Dave Goltz picked up the win in relief of starter Jim Kaat as the Minnesota Twins defeated the Kansas City Royals 8-6 in front of 6444 people at Metropolitan Stadium.

Larry Hisle hit his sixth home run of the season for the Twins in the win.

The Glenville Trojans baseball team split a doubleheader with Morristown, losing 10-1 in game one and winning 7-6 in game two. Larry Knutson and Faron Bremseth each had doubles for the Trojans in the opening game.

Five players were inducted into the Freeborn County Softball Hall of Fame at the group’s annual meeting at the Skyline Supper Club. Inductees included John Thorson, Lawrence Durgin, Don Schilling, Harlan Perleberg and Connie Mittag.

John Haddy and Ken Jacobson paired up to shoot a 63 and take the two-man handicap best ball golf event at the Albert Lea Country Club.

In Gopher League men’s softball play, Barry Coughlin pitched five innings to get the win as Skyline Mall defeated Hultgren Sanitation 19-3. Dave Stadheim took the loss. In American Legion softball play, Roche Electric defeated Union Center 20-7. Steve Roche was credited with the win with Les Anderson taking the loss.

Scott Hogan shot a 78 and Jeff Elseth added an 80 to lead the Albert Lea golf team to a 324-326 win over Mason City.

Condolences

Tom Kvamme, sports editor of the Albert Lea Tribune from 1976 to 1982 passed away this week. A memorial service was held on Friday in his hometown of Milaca. Many may remember him also as Santa Claus at Herberger’s in downtown Albert Lea.