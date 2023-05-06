Standout Student: Samuel Reyes Published 8:00 pm Friday, May 5, 2023

Age: 18

Where are you from: Owatonna

Favorite teacher of all time and why: I can’t pick just one but Green and Gustafson because they are the best teachers ever.

Email newsletter signup

Favorite book/author: A Chilton manual on car repair.

Current/past activities, volunteer and work accomplishments: I am part of the Albert Lea Anglers and work at Jersey Mike’s

What do you want to do after high school? I am going to basic training for the Army National Guards on August 14 and go to college for Diesel Technician.

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Don’t wait until the last minute to do four years of high school. Ask for help if you need it. The teachers will always help.