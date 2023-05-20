Standout Students: ALHS class of 2023

Published 8:00 pm Friday, May 19, 2023

By Submitted

Albert Lea High School staff wish to congratulate the class of 2023. "We are all proud of your hard work and dedication throughout your time at the high school." Provided

More News

Albert Lea High School graduates the class of 2023

Sports Memories: Softball Hall of Fame inducts new members

Updates from Upperclassmen: ALHS class of 2023 signs off

Across the Pastor’s Desk: Value of a wisdom person visit

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Financials


  • Special Section

    More special sections