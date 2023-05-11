Superintendent: Guest Albert Lea teacher terminated after report of ‘inappropriate image’ Published 4:08 pm Thursday, May 11, 2023

Albert Lea’s superintendent said Thursday the district has terminated a guest teacher after receiving a report of the teacher having an inappropriate image on a personal cell phone.

Ron Wagner said the district takes the safety of students seriously.

“Upon receipt of an allegation and evidence of a guest teacher with an inappropriate image on a personal cell phone, the district took swift action to investigate,” Wagner said in a statement. “The district has terminated the employment of the guest teacher and the guest teacher is no longer working in the district.”

The teacher’s name has not been released, and it is unclear at which school the individual was teaching.