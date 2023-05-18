Sylvia (Johnson) Klonglan, who was born near, baptized, confirmed and married at Trinity Lutheran Church 5 mi. SW of Kiester, MN, passed away on Sept. 21, 2022. Her parents were Evelie (Hauge) and Clarence (known as Kelly) Johnson. She is survived by her husband Gene and daughter Kirsten, and preceeded in death by son Eric and her parents. A memorial service will be held at this rural church, located 1 mi. S of the IA/MN state line, on Sunday afternoon, May 28. Donations may be made to that church at P.O. Box 317, Thompson, IA 50478.