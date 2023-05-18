Sylvia (Johnson) Klonglan

Published 6:09 am Thursday, May 18, 2023

By Submitted

Sylvia (Johnson) Klonglan, who was born near, baptized, confirmed and married at Trinity  Lutheran Church 5 mi. SW of Kiester, MN, passed away on Sept. 21, 2022. Her parents were  Evelie (Hauge) and Clarence (known as Kelly) Johnson. She is survived by her husband Gene  and daughter Kirsten, and preceeded in death by son Eric and her parents. A memorial service  will be held at this rural church, located 1 mi. S of the IA/MN state line, on Sunday afternoon,  May 28. Donations may be made to that church at P.O. Box 317, Thompson, IA 50478.

