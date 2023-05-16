The Singing Cowgirl kicks off new year for Pelican Breeze II Published 5:39 pm Tuesday, May 16, 2023

The Pelican Breeze II cruise boat kicks off its 26th year cruising Albert Lea Lake with the Singing Cowgirl Lisa Murphy, a Mankato entertainer who has been singing since junior high school. She performs tunes by her inspiration, John Denver, and much more. Murphy sings at state and county fairs, casinos, festivals and did a video for a Nashville televsion show.

The Pelican Breeze II seats 55 guests, and the public is invited to cruise at 6 p.m. Fridays and 1:30 p.m. Sundays. Private cruises for company parties, showers, birthdays, reunions and weddings can be booked by calling the Pelican Breeze. Bring your own beverage (Pelican Breeze has a liquor license) and food.

The kickoff event is $20 on May 31 and leaves the Frank Hall Park dock at 6 p.m. To get tickets, go to the CVB office at 132 N. Broadway, or buy your tickets online by going to www.eventbrite.com/e/lisa-murphy-the-singing-cowgirl-aboard-the-Pelican-Breeze-Pontoon-tickets-625413728297. For more information call the Pelican Breeze at 507-383-72-73.