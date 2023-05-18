Theft by fraud and other reports

Published 10:09 am Thursday, May 18, 2023

By Staff Reports

Deputies received a report of possible theft by fraud at 12:14 p.m. Wednesday on South Hague Avenue in Hollandale.

Juvenile cited for marijuana

Police cited one juvenile for possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Email newsletter signup

Police cited one juvenile for possession of a small amount of marijuana and an e-cigarette device on school property at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Lockbox tampered with

A lockbox was reported tampered with on a building at 1 p.m. Wednesday at 101 S. Newton Ave.

More News

5 things to know about the tax deal, rebate checks from the MN Capitol

Chauvin appeals conviction in George Floyd’s murder to the Minnesota Supreme Court

Man who witnessed George Floyd murder by police suing Minneapolis over officers’ actions

County board approves filing claim looking into former IT employee storing county data at residence

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Financials


  • Special Section

    More special sections