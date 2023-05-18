Theft by fraud and other reports Published 10:09 am Thursday, May 18, 2023

Deputies received a report of possible theft by fraud at 12:14 p.m. Wednesday on South Hague Avenue in Hollandale.

Juvenile cited for marijuana

Police cited one juvenile for possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Email newsletter signup

Police cited one juvenile for possession of a small amount of marijuana and an e-cigarette device on school property at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Lockbox tampered with

A lockbox was reported tampered with on a building at 1 p.m. Wednesday at 101 S. Newton Ave.