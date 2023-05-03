Theft of equipment and other reports

Published 9:04 am Wednesday, May 3, 2023

By Staff Reports

A piece of equipment and plywood was reported stolen at 8:12 a.m. Tuesday at 104 Second Ave. SW in Geneva.

 

2 arrested on warrants

Deputies arrested Jesse Ray Lee, 30, on a local warrant at 4:33 p.m. Tuesday in Alden.

Police arrested Jordan Paul Lanners, 35, on a Department of Corrections warrant at 2:39 p.m. Tuesday at 404 Fountain St.

 

1 arrested for drug possession

Deputies arrested Richard Stewart Frazier, 61, for fifth-degree drug possession at 4:23 a.m. Wednesday at 2527 Bridge Ave.

 

Juvenile cited for disorderly conduct

Police cited one juvenile for disorderly conduct at 1:06 p.m. Tuesday at Southwest Middle School, 1601 W. Front St.

 

