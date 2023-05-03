Theft of equipment and other reports
Published 9:04 am Wednesday, May 3, 2023
A piece of equipment and plywood was reported stolen at 8:12 a.m. Tuesday at 104 Second Ave. SW in Geneva.
2 arrested on warrants
Deputies arrested Jesse Ray Lee, 30, on a local warrant at 4:33 p.m. Tuesday in Alden.
Police arrested Jordan Paul Lanners, 35, on a Department of Corrections warrant at 2:39 p.m. Tuesday at 404 Fountain St.
1 arrested for drug possession
Deputies arrested Richard Stewart Frazier, 61, for fifth-degree drug possession at 4:23 a.m. Wednesday at 2527 Bridge Ave.
Juvenile cited for disorderly conduct
Police cited one juvenile for disorderly conduct at 1:06 p.m. Tuesday at Southwest Middle School, 1601 W. Front St.