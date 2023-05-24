Thorne Crest’s 16th annual classic car show this week Published 4:54 pm Wednesday, May 24, 2023

The 16th annual Thorne Crest Senior Living Community Classic Car Show will take place Thursday outside of the senior care facility on Garfield Avenue.

Thorne Crest Sales and Marketing Director Catherine Buboltz said car parking will begin at 2 p.m. in the west parking lot. Overflow parking will be in the parking lot across the street at Hawthorne Elementary School.

There is no fee to participate, and commemorative dash plaques and a gift bag will be given to the first 100 cars registered. All participants are eligible to win cash prizes, and all participants will receive a complimentary Bruno’s corndog.

The show will start at 4 p.m. for Thorne Crest residents and at 5 p.m. for the general public.

Awards will be announced at 6 p.m.

Buboltz said the show started in 2005 under the direction of a former maintenance director who was involved with a group of car enthusiasts. He made the recommendation to start a car show at Thorne Crest and to schedule it early in the season to kick off the start of car shows for the year.

The show has been held every year since with the exception of 2020 and 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s a way of bringing an event to our residents, especially if folks have mobility issues or aren’t able to travel somewhere to attend a show,” she said. “We’re able to wheel them out to the parking lot.”

In the past, they have also had a number of residents themselves who had cars that were brought to the show by family members. Last year, there was a man who drove down from the Twin Cities who was friends with a few of the residents, she said.

“That was really fun for him and them as well,” Buboltz said.

Last year the show brought around 75 cars but in 2019 they had over 100 cars in attendance. They hope to pass that threshold again this year.

Staff are invited if they choose to dress in 1950s clothing.

“We’re really looking forward to having a good crowd of people again this year,” Buboltz said. “It’s always fun to see some of the new or old cars who haven’t been here before.

“It’s a great chance for all those car enthusiasts to reconnect going into the summer for the car shows.”

In addition to Bruno’s corndogs, there will also be root beer floats available for purchase.

Thorne Crest is at 1201 Garfield Ave.