Truck reported on fire and other reports Published 11:50 am Thursday, May 4, 2023

A truck was reported on fire at 3:14 p.m. Wednesday at 717 Garfield Ave. Albert Lea Fire Rescue stated the owner went to start the pickup and heard a backfire and then fire came out from under the hood. The house sustained some scorch marks, and the neighboring house had some melted siding on the south side.

Injury crashes reported

Email newsletter signup

An injury crash was reported at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday at 201 W. Main St. in Albert Lea.

Loreno Molinarez-Quiroz, 42, was cited for no Minnesota driver’s license and failure to yield. No other information was yet available.

An injury crash was reported at 4:40 p.m. Wednesday at 609 E. Main St. in Albert Lea. No other information was yet available.

Grass fire reported

A grass fire was reported at 4:14 p.m. Wednesday at 11628 640th Ave. in Emmons.

2 cited for e-cigarettes at schools

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday at Southwest Middle School, 1601 W. Front St.

1 arrested in park parking lot

Police arrested Jacob Matthew Borland, 29, at 4:56 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot at Bancroft Bay Park, 900 Hammer Road. Police logs did not state what the arrest was for.

1 arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested Autumn Christine Olsen, 34, for domestic assault at 7:34 p.m. Wednesday at 527 Triangle Drive.