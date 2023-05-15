Veda E. (Hanson) Harris

Veda Eileen Harris was born on January 6th, 1933, to Harold and Vergie (Duncan) Hanson in a farmhouse near Alden MN. She grew up in the Alden area and graduated from Alden High School in 1951. On April 28th, 1956, she was united in marriage to Donald K. Harris. They purchased their home on Lincoln Ave. in Albert Lea and lived there until 2017, when they moved to Thorne Crest Retirement Community. Veda died peacefully surrounded by family on May 10th, 2023, at the Palliative Care/Hospice Unit at the Methodist Hospital in Rochester, MN.

Veda worked at American Gas/Queen Stove in Albert Lea in the production office until she left to begin raising a family. She was a homemaker and after her children grew up and left the house she entered the workforce again and was employed at the Credit Bureau in Albert Lea. All three of her children finished college, which was a dream for Veda and Don. She grew up in the Methodist Church in Alden and after their marriage they joined the United Methodist Church in Albert Lea. She was a member of the United Methodist Women where she was a longtime Circle Member. She served on the Education Commission and taught Sunday school and Bible school. She volunteered at the Ecumenical Food Shelf monthly, served on the Public Library Board, and enjoyed working at the book sales for Friends of the Library. She had many interests to pursue, but especially enjoyed genealogy, traveling to historic places, quilting, knitting, reading, visits with old friends and family, as well as gardening. She and Don enjoyed traveling across the country visiting historical sites and national parks. While living at Thorne Crest she knitted many caps for those in need.

Veda was preceded in death by her husband Donald, parents, and younger brother Roland Hanson.

Veda is survived by her children Robert (Mary) of White Bear Lake, Alan (Tera) of Albert Lea, and Paula (Steve) Buege of Minneapolis, grandchildren Katie Harris, Nate Harris, Erica (Matt) Phillips, Michael (Rachel) Harris, Taylor Harris, Joe Buege and great-grandchild Hannah Harris.

Funeral services will be held for Veda on Monday, May 15, 2023, at 2pm at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home. Chaplain Don Malinsky will officiate. The burial will be at Graceland Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Monday.

In lieu of flowers donations are preferred to the Ecumenical Food Shelf. Blessed be her memory.