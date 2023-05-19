Vehicle reported stolen, recovered and other reports Published 2:13 pm Friday, May 19, 2023

Police received a report of a vehicle that was reported stolen at 11:25 a.m. Thursday at 333 E. Third St. The incident reportedly occurred a week prior, and the vehicle was recovered in Fargo.

1 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Jacqueline Kaye Clack, 53, on local warrants and Anoka County warrants at 2:28 p.m. Thursday at 411 S. Broadway.

Theft reported

Police received a report of a hose that was stolen at 2:58 p.m. at 515 E. Sixth St.

Dog attack reported

Two dogs reportedly attacked some other dogs at 3:19 p.m. Thursday at 711 Ulstad Ave. The dogs were taken to the Freeborn County Humane Society.