WCTA pays out $2 million in dividends Published 5:47 pm Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association (WCTA) will disburse nearly 8,000 dividend checks totaling $2 million in late June. The payments represent the remaining deferred dividends for members who had service with WCTA in 2005. In addition, WCTA will pay out patronage dividends for part of the year of 2000.

“WCTA is proud of our success and growth over the years,” said WCTA CEO Mark Thoma. “We are pleased to be able to share the success with our members.”

The WCTA board of directors voted earlier this year to approve the payment distribution. Board members include Larry Foley, Curt Helland, Mark R. Johnson, Dale Meinders, Shanan Redinger, Mike Stensrud and Steve Thorland.

Email newsletter signup

WCTA is the preferred 100% fiber optic internet provider of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. WCTA is a member-owned cooperative providing a full range of telecommunication services and products.