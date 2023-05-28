Weather Service issues air quality alert though Monday evening Published 1:45 pm Sunday, May 28, 2023

The National Weather Service has issued an air quality alert through 8 p.m. Monday for ozone pollution.

The air quality index is expected to reach the orange or unhealthy range for sensitive groups. People with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are active outdoors, may experience health effects. People in sensitive groups should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

People should also reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

The Weather Service stated ground-level ozone is expected to be high during the afternoon hours Sunday and Monday when sunshine is most abundant and temperatures are highest.

Sunny skies, warm temperatures and low humidity will create an environment favorable for the pollutants.

Air quality will improve on Tuesday when a weather system will move across the state and bring increased moisture, clouds and scattered thunderstorms to eastern Minnesota.