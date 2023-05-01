WEITZEL HEARING
Published 11:45 am Monday, May 1, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF HEARING
Notice is hereby given that a hearing will be held before the Freeborn County Planning Commission at 7:00 P.M. on Monday, May 8th, 2023, at the Freeborn County Environmental Services Office, 2020 Pioneer Trail, Albert Lea, Minnesota, to consider the request by Kevin Weitzel for the establishment of a campground in the “A” Agricultural District, on the following described property owned by, Kevin Weitzel.
Parcel ID 02.003.0031
15782 820th Avenue
Glenville, MN 56036
Section 3 Shell Rock Township
Email newsletter signup
This request would be initiated by the Planning Commission in accordance with the Freeborn County Code of Ordinances; Chapter 42, Article VIII.
The County welcomes public participation in the local decision-making process and there are several ways your voice can be heard; attend the hearing in-person or submit written comments to the Environmental Services Office at least one hour before the scheduled hearing. You are encouraged to submit written comments to the Planning Commission by email at trevor.bordelon@co.freeborn.mn.us.
Trevor Bordelon
Planning and Zoning Administrator
Freeborn County Environmental Services
2020 Pioneer Trail Albert Lea, MN 56007
507-377-5186
Albert Lea Tribune:
April 29, 2023
HEARING 5/8/23