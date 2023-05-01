WEITZEL HEARING Published 11:45 am Monday, May 1, 2023

Notice is hereby given that a hearing will be held before the Freeborn County Planning Commission at 7:00 P.M. on Monday, May 8th, 2023, at the Freeborn County Environmental Services Office, 2020 Pioneer Trail, Albert Lea, Minnesota, to consider the request by Kevin Weitzel for the establishment of a campground in the “A” Agricultural District, on the following described property owned by, Kevin Weitzel.

Parcel ID 02.003.0031

15782 820th Avenue

Glenville, MN 56036

Section 3 Shell Rock Township

This request would be initiated by the Planning Commission in accordance with the Freeborn County Code of Ordinances; Chapter 42, Article VIII.

The County welcomes public participation in the local decision-making process and there are several ways your voice can be heard; attend the hearing in-person or submit written comments to the Environmental Services Office at least one hour before the scheduled hearing. You are encouraged to submit written comments to the Planning Commission by email at trevor.bordelon@co.freeborn.mn.us.

Trevor Bordelon

Planning and Zoning Administrator

Freeborn County Environmental Services

2020 Pioneer Trail Albert Lea, MN 56007

507-377-5186

Albert Lea Tribune:

April 29, 2023

HEARING 5/8/23