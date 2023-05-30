Western Star Lodge gives scholarships

Published 1:28 pm Tuesday, May 30, 2023

By Submitted

Western Star Lodge 26 recently awarded scholarships to three area students. From left, Griffin Erkkila of Alden, and Brie Beasley and Lucas Everett, both from Albert Lea. Each student received $2,000. Provided

