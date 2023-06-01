1 arrested for DWI and other reports Published 9:58 am Monday, June 12, 2023

Deputies arrested Jacob Matthew Johnsrud, 23, for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 1:18 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of 770th Avenue and Hammer Road in Albert Lea.

Trailer reported on fire

A trailer on a truck was reported on fire at 7:51 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 35 near milepost 8.

1 arrested for drug possession

Police arrested Tabitha Caballero, 28, for felony fifth-degree possession after a traffic stop at 10:07 a.m. Friday near South Broadway and East Fourth Street.

Damage reported to window

Damage was reported to a window on a door at 3:35 p.m. Friday at 929 S. Broadway.

1 turns self in on warrant

Athena Alizabeth Berg, 30, turned herself in on an EOD warrant at 3:53 p.m. Friday at 411 S. Broadway.

Thefts reported

Police received a report at 4:21 p.m. Friday of theft of a load of laundry at 800 S. Fourth Ave.

Police received a report at 6:02 p.m. Sunday of shoplifting that occurred on Wednesday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

Hit-and-runs reported

Police cited Alyssa Reye Barrientos, 30, for hit-and-run after a reported hit-and-run at 2110 Y.H. Hanson Ave.

Police received a report at 10:13 p.m. Friday of a hit-and-run at 809 Jefferson Ave.

Police received a report at 12:54 p.m. Saturday of a hit-and-run that occurred two days prior on West William Street.

Scam reported

Police received a report at 4:17 p.m. Friday of a possible online scam on Lakewood Avenue.

Damage reported to food truck

A food truck was reported damaged at 8:25 p.m. Friday at 201 N. Broadway. The damage reportedly occurred overnight.

1 arrested for receiving stolen property, possession

Police arrested Nathaniel Dean Bachelder, 42, for receiving stolen property and fifth-degree drug possession after he was reportedly with a stolen ATV from Waseca County at 8:40 a.m. Saturday at 621 E. 11th St.

Damage reported to buildings

Graffiti was reported on a building at 7:50 a.m. Sunday at 300 Johnston St.

Damage was reported at 9:08 a.m. Sunday at 100 W. Hawthorne St.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Heidi Christine Fredericks, 53, on local warrants at 2:53 p.m. Sunday at 807 E. Ninth St.