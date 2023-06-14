14AA team advances to state tournament

Albert Lea Youth Baseball 14AA team went 4-0 to win the championship in their local tournament, Hammer-fest, on June 3-4 in Albert Lea. The team earned a berth to the MSF state baseball tournament in July. The players are pictured in the middle row, from left, Aiden Boss, Aiden Jensen, Brecken Wacholz, Preston Smith, Graham Goskeson; in back are coaches Eric Cochlin, Phil Wacholz, Rob Jensen, Lucas Johnson and manager Aaron Cook. In front, from left, are Casey Ulve, Drew Ulve, Hunter Johnson, Cayden May and Paxton Hovde. Provided