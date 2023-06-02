2 Albert Lea girls golfers advance to state Published 6:43 am Friday, June 2, 2023

The Albert Lea girls’ golf team played their second round of sections Thursday at Cannon Golf Club and finished the team portion in third place overall, shooting a two-day total of 720.

Lakeville South won the section with Northfield in second place.

Scoring for the Tigers and earning another trip to the state tourney were Alyssa Jensen (168) and Whitney Mullenbach (169).

“It was really fun to see these two stay with it and grind out another trip to the big show,” said coach Shawn Riebe. “They have both worked so hard over the years and it is great to see that rewarded, especially as senior golfers. I feel very fortunate to have been able to be along for their journey.”

Ashlyn Berven (180) was only five places out of qualifying for the state tourney and has grown as a golfer this year and helped the team out a lot, Riebe said.

Jessica Vogt shot a 205 for her two-day total, and Gracie Palmer and Addison Herr shot 213 and 214 to round out the players.

“This was a fun season with us being so competitive all season,” Riebe said. “Alyssa and Whitney will be hard spots to fill, but we have some returning players and some young talent coming up.”