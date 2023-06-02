2 Alden-Conger girls golfers to play at state Published 9:12 am Thursday, June 8, 2023

Alden-Conger Knights participated in their second round of the Girls 2A Section Tournament at the North Links Golf Course in North Mankato. The temperatures got into the mid- to upper 80s and humid with little to no wind at all for the day. The knights started teeing off at 10 a.m. on the back nine that morning.

Emma Kleinschrodt and Ella Riebe were the only golfers that participated in the second day of the sectional tournament. Kleinschrodt and Riebe both improved on their first rounds, shooting a 100 and 101 respectively. With both girls shooting a solid second round, they were both able to secure a fourth- and fifth-place finish overall, securing them a spot in the state tournament.

Kleinschrodt finish with a 207 and Riebe finished with a 211.

This will be the first time for both girls playing in the state tournament.

“I hope that both of these girls are able to keep riding this high point in their season as they finish up their high school career,” said coach Lenny Diekmann. “It has been great watching these two play the past two years and can’t wait to watch them play their last two rounds.”