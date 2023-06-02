2 arrested for fleeing police, stolen property and other reports Published 9:01 am Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Police arrested Donald Lewis Fort, 39, and Angela Jeanette Leonard, 35, for fleeing in a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property after receiving a report of a boat that was being stolen at 4:03 a.m. Tuesday at 721 Plainview Lane. Fort was also arrested for driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety.

1 cited for obstructing

Police cited Tara Marie Saltou-Olson, 26, for obstructing the legal process at. 7:46 a.m. Tuesday at 522 W. College St.

Graffiti reported on building

Graffiti was reported at 12:43 p.m. Tuesday on the city building at 100 W. Hawthorne St.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Daniel Lozada Rodriguez, 54, on a warrant at 1:23 p.m. Tuesday at 114 Lake Ave.

1 arrested for DWI, leaving scene of crash

Police arrested Terry Mark Bolinger, 67, for third-degree driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a crash after two vehicles were reportedly hit in the parking lot at 7:52 p.m. Tuesday at 1623 W. Main St.